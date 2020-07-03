Forex Weekly Look Back: FXSpotStream reports third highest ADV month ever, BDSwiss secures FSA Seychelles license

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 29th June and 3rd of July on LeapRate.

Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling announced the integration and launch of MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Founded in 2016, Skilling introduced their proprietary trading platform in 2018, and in January 2020 they announced the launch of the industry’s first seamless integration with Spotware’s cTrader. With their acquisition of FSA Seychelles license earlier this year, Skilling can now offer MT4 trading platform to its current and new clients on a global level.

FXSpotStream released its trading volumes report for June and it proved to be the company’s third highest month ever in terms of ADV at USD 43.287 billion, a 19.88% increase from May 2020. The company’s Overall Volume reached USD 952.323 billion, a 25.59% MoM increase (June ’20 vs May ’20) and an increase of 12.68% YoY (June ’20 vs June ’19).

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced the finalization of the acquisition of pan-European equities clearing house EuroCCP. The acquisition paves the way for Cboe to launch its new Amsterdam-based futures and options market Cboe Europe Derivatives in the first half of 2021. Cboe aims to further expand this business and utilise the strengths of its pan-European network and pursue the development of derivatives trading and clearing capabilities in the region.

Societe Generale Securities Australia Pty Ltd plead guilty to charges of client money offences. The plea follows ASIC’s announcement that it imposed additional conditions on the company’s Australian Financial Services (AFS) license to ensure compliance with client money regulations. Societe Generale’s Australian branch pleaded guilty to four separate counts for the events that occurred between December 2014 and February 2017. The bank pleaded guilty for breaching client money obligations and failing to separate its clients’ money from its own. SocGen also made payments out of client money accounts.

Crypto markets have been in something of a holding pattern of late. Since the steep losses incurred in March, the market has recovered to roughly where it stood just before the coronavirus crash and now appears to be awaiting its next move. The question on everyone’s lips is whether this next move will be to claim new yearly highs, or back down to retest the lows we saw in March. The fact that this is the same question on the minds of traders across many markets should reveal that the crypto market should no longer be seen as an uncorrelated wild-west that moves independently of other asset classes.

BDSwiss announced that it has obtained regulatory license under the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) as part of its global strategy for expansion. BDSwiss Group operates under different entities regulated by internationally accredited financial supervisory authorities since 2013. The company holds licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Commission (FSC – Mauritius) and most recently obtained one – the Financial Services Authority (FSA – Seychelles) under its newly-registered entity BDS Ltd.