BaFin takes over in Wirecard balance sheet scandal

Following the Wirecard scandal, Germany has announced it will give company accounting responsibilities to the market regulator BaFin.

The German payments group, Wirecard, filed for insolvency last week after accounting firm Ernst & Young found that €1.9 billion were missing from the company’s accounts.

The German government has decided to terminate its relationship with Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel or “Deutsche Prüfstelle für Rechnungslegung” (DPR), a quasi-government entity that investigates accounting issues on behalf of public authorities. The DPR has been examining financial reporting of publicly listed companies since 2005 and reportedly audited Wirecard in 2019 but failed to “notice” the company’s issues.

After Wirecard has been growing and prospering for years and only know events have uncovered the financial discrepancies going on in the background, BaFin is also under pressure. Felix Hufeld, head of German financial supervision has admitted he shares responsibility.

BaFin was not formally responsible for Wirecard since the payment group is not a bank but Hufeld admits it would have been possible to take supervision.