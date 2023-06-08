FCA to Launch New Crypto Rules, Bans Incentives

According to documents published Thursday, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is aiming to put tough new rules in place for crypto advertising.

The FCA aims to set the rules once planned laws for the industry are finalised, with one of the rules said to be that crypto will be classed as “restricted mass market investments.” This means any advertisements or promotions will need to have “clear risk warnings.” The regulator added it will also mean a ban on investment incentives, such as “refer a friend” or “new joiner bonuses.”

Another requirement will be for new investors to receive a 24-hour cooling-off period from those marketing to them.

The new rules are set to be effective from October 8.