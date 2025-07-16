eToro Expands into Singapore After Securing Capital Markets Services Licence

eToro has officially launched its operations in Singapore after activating its Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company announced on Wednesday.

The move marks a key milestone in eToro’s strategy to expand its presence across Asia-Pacific.

The company stated that with the licence now in effect, eligible retail investors in Singapore can access a broad range of financial instruments through eToro’s platform, including stocks from over 20 global exchanges, exchange-traded funds, and derivatives.

“This is an important milestone for eToro,” said Yoni Assia, eToro’s co-founder and CEO. “Singapore is one of the most dynamic financial markets in Asia-Pacific and a gateway to global capital flows.”

The expansion follows the previous appointment of Yaki Razmovich as Managing Director of eToro Singapore and Asia.

He will lead the company’s growth strategy across the region. “This achievement underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the APAC region,” Razmovich said, adding that eToro aims to “empower new and experienced investors alike through eToro’s unique products and user-friendly platform.”

Singapore-based users will also gain access to eToro’s social investing features, including tools for copying the portfolios of other investors, engaging in strategy discussions, and accessing educational materials through the eToro Academy.

The company said it will continue working closely with regulators while investing in local talent and partnerships to strengthen its regional presence.