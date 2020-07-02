Breaking news: Online trading platform Skilling launches MetaTrader 4

Breaking news… Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling has just announced the integration and launch of MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Founded in 2016, Skilling introduced their proprietary trading platform in 2018, and in January 2020 they announced the launch of the industry’s first seamless integration with Spotware’s cTrader. With their acquisition of FSA Seychelles license earlier this year, Skilling can now offer MT4 trading platform to its current and new clients on a global level.