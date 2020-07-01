BDSwiss secures FSA Seychelles license and expands its global presence

BDSwiss announced that it has obtained regulatory license under the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) as part of its global strategy for expansion.

BDSwiss Group operates under different entities regulated by internationally accredited financial supervisory authorities since 2013. The company holds licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Commission (FSC – Mauritius) and most recently obtained one – the Financial Services Authority (FSA – Seychelles) under its newly-registered entity BDS Ltd.