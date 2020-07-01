LeapRate
BDSwiss secures FSA Seychelles license and expands its global presence

Brokers July 1, 2020


BDSwiss announced that it has obtained regulatory license under the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) as part of its global strategy for expansion.

BDSwiss Group operates under different entities regulated by internationally accredited financial supervisory authorities since 2013. The company holds licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Commission (FSC – Mauritius) and most recently obtained one – the Financial Services Authority (FSA – Seychelles) under its newly-registered entity BDS Ltd.

BDSwiss Group has been committed to its strategy for expansion and growth. Its decision to secure FSA license comes from a desire to ensure broader regulatory supervision in new markets.

The company aims to provide transparent trading environment and security to clients across different markets including South-East Asia, South Africa, Middle East and Latin America. BDSwiss FSA entity will allow clients from these regions to access trading services via its dedicated official domain.

