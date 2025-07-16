Worldline Unveils AI-Powered Routing to Lift Payment Authorisation Rates

Worldline announced on Wednesday that it has launched an artificial intelligence-powered payment routing solution aimed at boosting authorisation rates and driving higher revenues for businesses worldwide.

The Paris-based payments giant said on Wednesday that its AI routing solution, now live following successful pilot programmes, delivers a more than 2% improvement in authorisation rates, building on the 3% uplift already achieved through rule-based routing alone.

They noted that one pilot customer reported a revenue increase of €1.63 million from higher authorisation rates and optimised fees.

The technology is said to enable real-time selection of the most suitable acquirers by analysing transaction data using machine learning, reducing payment failures and lowering costs.

The firm explained that the new system combines rule-based reliability with adaptive AI, offering a dual-layered strategy tailored to merchants’ operational needs.

“Our aim is to enable businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency, cost savings, and payment optimisation,” said Khalil Kammoun, Head of Shared Services at Worldline.

“With AI-driven routing, we’re enhancing authorisation rates through smarter decision-making and unlocking new revenue for our customers.”

Key features reportedly include omnichannel capability across both in-store and online touchpoints, multi-currency and multi-acquirer support for global reach, and intelligent cross-border transaction handling.

Already in use by global e-commerce merchants, the company said the solution will soon be available across more of Worldline’s platforms.