SugarCane Capital teams up with FX market analytics provider Just to provide transparency

Boutique FX broker consultancy SugarCane Capital announced its collaboration with automated FX market analytics provider Just. The partnership is aims to ensure SugarCane’s clients have absolute visibility over the charges levied by liquidity providers when making foreign exchange transactions, allowing transaction costs to be minimised.

It is often difficult for clients to understand exactly how much they are being charged on each trade, per currency or instrument with fast-moving underlying market. Just has developed technology that delivers high levels of transparency and empowers customers with an audit trail showing exactly what costs they are incurring across providers, currency pairs and instruments.

Robert Brown, CEO of SugarCane Capital, commented: