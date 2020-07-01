LeapRate
Business Choice Partners appears on FMA warning list

Regulations July 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Business Choice Partners Group Limited to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Name: Business Choice Partners Group Limited
Associated Entities: Sing United Trading Co., Ltd and BCP Trading Co., Ltd
Website: https://www.bcpgltdmarkets.com/ and http://www.bcpgltd.com/
Address: Unit G25 Waterfront Studios, 1 Dock Road, United Kingdom E16 1A, London
Email: [email protected], [email protected]

FMA warning

The New Zealand watchdog found that Business Choice Partners Group Limited claims to be recognized by the ‘national financial regulatory commission of Australia and New Zealand’, while in fact, there are no such regulatory bodies.

The company’s websites claim to be operated by BCP Group Limited. BCP Group Limited, however, is not associated with the websites.

FMA provided details of the bank account used by Business Choice Partners Group Limited:

Account Name: Xiong Yin Qiong
Account Number: BKCHHKHH 012-593-009-223-5
Bank Name: Bank of China (Hong Kong)

