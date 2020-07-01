Business Choice Partners appears on FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Business Choice Partners Group Limited to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Name: Business Choice Partners Group Limited

Associated Entities: Sing United Trading Co., Ltd and BCP Trading Co., Ltd

Website: https://www.bcpgltdmarkets.com/ and http://www.bcpgltd.com/

Address: Unit G25 Waterfront Studios, 1 Dock Road, United Kingdom E16 1A, London

Email: [email protected], [email protected]