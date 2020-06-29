Wirecard scandal leaves UK card holders without access to their money

The UK Financial Conduct Authority suspended Wirecard’s UK subsidiary and left thousands of people in the UK unable to access their money.

The UK regulator froze Wirecard Card Solutions’ UK lincense after the German-based parent company Wirecard AG filed for insolvency on Thursday last week.

People in UK are currently unable to access their funds held with financial apps that employ Wirecard technology.

The Newcastle-based UK subsidiary, Wirecard Card Solutions provides technology to issue prepaid cards and process payments to companies including Curve, ANNA, Pockit, Dozens, Soldo and Revolut.

The FCA stated that it has taken actions to stop Wirecard’s UK business in order to protect its customers. Last week news broke that €1.9 billion were missing from the accounts of the parent company in Germany. The FCA imposed the suspension to ensure Wirecard’s UK subsidiary did not transfer any of its own assets to Wirecard AG.

The FCA said: