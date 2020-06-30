FSRA grants DEX regulatory approval in the Abu Dhabi Global Market

DEX obtained a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the United Arab Emirates. The FSP authorizes regulated operation of Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and Custody platform by DEX using virtual assets serving retail customers, investors, trading companies and institutions around the world. The platform will facilitate buying and selling of virtual assets with all major international and local currencies in the UAE / GCC markets
DEX aspires to grow as a digital asset exchange and aims to add more asset classes like digital securities, fiat tokens, options and derivatives to its current approval as a Virtual Asset MTF. Headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market in the United Arab Emirates, DEX’s 2021 blockchain strategy puts great value in jurisdiction in the global blockchain innovation. The exchange spent 12 months working towards full regulatory approval and is now preparing for the launch of its trading and custody platform in Q3 2020.
DEX CEO Leon Smith commented:
At DEX, our goal is to provide investors with a digital assets platform that delivers a best-in-class, fully regulated trading experience. For us, that means ensuring confidence through robust regulation, transparency and security. The ADGM’s rigorous and progressive approach to digital asset regulation provides the strongest possible foundations for launching an institutional grade platform that meets the needs of today’s participants. Obtaining this FSP as an MTF and custodian using Virtual Assets is a major milestone in our journey to provide a secure, regulated and transparent platform covering a broad array of digital assets to our clientele.
Smith continued:
DEX aims to provide its clientele with a regulated trading and custodial eco system which we believe is the future of digital asset trading on a global scale. Upon launch, our customers will be able to access a regulated and secure digital asset platform, with the knowledge that they are trading within the world’s most robust digital asset regulatory ecosystem.