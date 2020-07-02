FXSpotStream reports 20% MoM ADV increase in June

FXSpotStream has just released its trading volumes report for the previous month. June proved to be the company’s third highest month ever in terms of ADV at USD 43.287 billion, a 19.88% increase from May 2020.
The company’s Overall Volume reached USD 952.323 billion, a 25.59% MoM increase (June ’20 vs May ’20) and an increase of 12.68% YoY (June ’20 vs June ’19).
More highlights can be seen below:
FXSpotStream’s ADV MoM (June ’20 vs May ’20) increased 19.88% toUSD 43.287 billion
FXSpotStream’s ADV YoY (June ’20 vs June ’19) increased 2.44%
FXSpotStream’s 2020 ADV (Jan-June) is USD 43.425 billion, up 18.66% when compared to the same period during 2019 of USD36.595 billion
June’s ADV of USD43.287 billion was 22.25% greater than CBOE HotSpot’s ADV of USD34.621 billion – exceeding CBOE/HotSpot’s ADV every month since November 2018, with the exception of 1 month
Note that the ADV figures for June are based on 22 trading days.
LeapRate reminds that Societe Generale recently joined FXSpotStream as liquidity provider and became the 15th bank available to clients connected to its price aggregation service. The existing liquidity providers on the service include Barclays, BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.