FXSpotStream reports 20% MoM ADV increase in June

FXSpotStream has just released its trading volumes report for the previous month. June proved to be the company’s third highest month ever in terms of ADV at USD 43.287 billion, a 19.88% increase from May 2020.

The company’s Overall Volume reached USD 952.323 billion, a 25.59% MoM increase (June ’20 vs May ’20) and an increase of 12.68% YoY (June ’20 vs June ’19).

More highlights can be seen below: