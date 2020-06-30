ActivTrades’ number of new client accounts up 73% YoY in Q2 2020

I am extremely proud of the response of each and every employee to the crisis. At an extremely challenging time for the whole business community, we ensured our service remained seamless and even enhanced our offering to clients.

The jump in new accounts came amidst the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen trading volumes climb and sparked a surge in volatility on markets.

London-based broker ActivTrades has just announced that it has registered a 73% YoY increase in the number of new client accounts in the second quarter of 2020.

ActivTrades has rolled out various new products in the last few weeks, most notably CFDs on more than 100 new shares around the world, including Zoom Video Communications, the popular video conferencing company, and Cash products on stock indices such as the Brazilian Mini Ibovespa index and MDAX® – the international midcap index of Deutsche Börse.

The company also created two CFDs tied to the spot price of WTI and Brent, which are proving particularly popular. These new products were launched after the surprising turn of events which drove oil prices into unchartered, negative territory. Unlike traditional CFDs on oil futures, these contracts do not need rolling over to future dates as they do not have an expiry date.

Responding quickly to changes in the market to better serve our clients is one of our priorities and it clearly set us apart from the competition,” said Mr. Pusco.

LeapRate reminds that the company recorded £30 million in revenue for the first half of 2020, with a profit of £18 million, the highest in the company’s history. Revenue was more than treble the £8 million registered in the same period last year and already well above income of £20.6 million for the whole of 2019.