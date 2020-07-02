UBS and Finanz und Wirtschaft join the SIX Stage Program

The Swiss Stock Exchange’s Stage Program now includes UBS as its new research partner and Finanz und Wirtschaft as a new provider for factsheets. Baader Helvea and Zürcher Kantonalbank will continue to be involved as research partners.

The Stage Program was launched in September 2016 and it aims to raise the visibility of listed small and medium-sized companies and to help a growing number of listed companies expand their presence in the capital market and with important stakeholders. Since its launch, the program has seen growing interest.