UBS and Finanz und Wirtschaft join the SIX Stage Program

The Swiss Stock Exchange’s Stage Program now includes UBS as its new research partner and Finanz und Wirtschaft as a new provider for factsheets. Baader Helvea and Zürcher Kantonalbank will continue to be involved as research partners.
The Stage Program was launched in September 2016 and it aims to raise the visibility of listed small and medium-sized companies and to help a growing number of listed companies expand their presence in the capital market and with important stakeholders. Since its launch, the program has seen growing interest.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Listed companies benefit from independent research reports that include market-relevant data and information on the company. Distributed by banks, these reports target potential investors in order to increase the company’s visibility. Issuers and banks don’t have influence over the distribution of research mandates to avoid conflict of interest. Clients of the Stage Program who want to increase their knowledge can take part in one of the program’s workshops held with one of their partners.
Christian Reuss, Head Cash Markets at the Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX said:
We are very pleased to welcome UBS, another renowned bank. Finanz und Wirtschaft makes a perfect addition to our Stage Program as a factsheet provider. Since its launch the Stage Program has met with growing interest, and 15 companies are already benefiting from it. What companies appreciate most is that there is no direct contract between them and the research partners. In the meantime, 15 companies have already benefited from the Stage Program.