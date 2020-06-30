Forex broker ATFX launches Recur Live Chat solution

Many businesses have seen their revenues drop significantly during these challenging times, as lockdown measures continue to disrupt business operations across the world. In line with safety measures enacted by governments to prevent a second wave of coronavirus, non-essential workers have been ordered to stay home.
ATFX oversaw a seamless staff transition to remote working due to the existing infrastructure they had in place to support such an arrangement.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The Forex broker has just announced the launch of its optimal Recur Live Chat solution to facilitate customer-specific targets that can help them learn more about customer expectations. The live chat box will provide ATFX with another channel to reach out to their customers since the technology can be leveraged to increase customer engagement with timely tips and offers. Moreover, the new live chat box complements the customer service team by providing the quickest response to clients.
LeapRate reminds that ATFX has recently introduced facial recognition technology into its account opening service and also integrated Adobe Sign as a key component of their Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.