SocGen pleads guilty to client money offences in Australia

Societe Generale Securities Australia Pty Ltd has pleaded guilty to client money offences.

The plea follows ASIC’s inclusion of additional conditions on the company’s Australian Financial Services (AFS) license to ensure compliance with client money regulations.

Societe Generale’s Australian branch pleaded guilty to four separate counts for events which occurred between December 2014 and February 2017.

SocGen pleaded guilty to the allegations that it failed to put client money for financial services into a separate client account. The company also made payments out of client money accounts.