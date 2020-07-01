SocGen pleads guilty to client money offences in Australia

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Each of the offences carries a maximum penalty of approximately $45,000.
These offences are regarded as serious misconduct. The legislation has been put in place to protect investors and enhance the confidence and integrity in Australia’s financial markets.
The need for the additional license condition which ASIC placed on SocGen’s Australian branch follows the company’s report to ASIC that it had deposited client money into unauthorised bank accounts between December 2014 and September 2018. In March, the French investment bank’s Australian securities unit was charged by the Australian watchdog with criminal offences for breaching client money obligations and failing to separate its clients’ money from its own.