Forex Weekly Look Back: FXOpen UK acquires AMB Prime, FXCubic partners with Equiti Group for liquidity solutions

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 13th and 17th of July on LeapRate.

Gallant Exchange tapped former Nasdaq CEO Rick Beaman for President as it launched its sports and cryptocurrency trading platform. The Gallant Exchange’s platform is designed to support the trading of Athlete Coins (ACs), as well as the popular cryptocurrencies. Rick Beaman previously served as a chief executive officer of Nasdaq Futures Exchange (NFX), Nasdaq’s U.S.-based energy exchange. After that he transitioned into transitioned to the chief executive officer of San Juan Mercantile Exchange (SJMX) in December of 2018. Beaman has accumulated over 23 years of experience in Exchange, Clearing and Brokering of Commodities.

Pan-European exchange Euronext announced it secured clearance from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to acquire up to 100% of VP Securities A/S1 (“VP Securities”) on 15 July 2020. The approval by the Danish FSA was the only condition left to complete the transaction. Shareholder vote in VP Securities already showed support for the acquisition with shareholders representing 90.7% of the total shares. Euronext’s offer to acquire VP Securities’ remaining shares will remain open until 31 August.

London-based forex broker with FCA regulation FXOpen UK expanded its European operations with the acquisition of Cyprus broker AMB Prime. The new entity will operate under the name FXOpen EU and will open on 17 August. Despite the current challenging global market situation, FXOpen UK remains committed to its plans to expand in Europe. The acquisition of authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) AMB Prime will enable the company to boost its presence in Europe.

London-based fintech firm FXCubic announced its new partnership with FCA-regulated prime of prime broker, Equiti Capital, part of the Equiti Group. Multi-asset financial products Equiti Group operates regulated financial trading brands around the world. Its partnership with FXCubic is in line with the Equiti’s global growth plans to partner with technology vendors to expand the company’s global reach. FXCubic will provide Equiti Capital with its proprietary liquidity solutions and price management systems.