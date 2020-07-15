FXOpen UK expands European operations with the acquisition of Cyprus broker AMB Prime

London-based forex broker with FCA regulation FXOpen UK announced the acquisition of Cyprus-based broker AMB Prime Ltd. The new entity will operate under the name FXOpen EU and will open on 17 August.
Despite the current challenging global market situation, FXOpen UK remains committed to its plans to expand in Europe. The acquisition of authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) AMB Prime will enable the company to boost its presence in Europe.
The UK broker is also investing in its trading platforms and core product suite to advance trading conditions for clients. The most recent improvements are the addition of further liquidity providers into their ECN, enabling tighter spreads and deeper liquidity, along with a reduction in commission charges.
Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer of FXOpen UK commented:
It’s an exciting time for FXOpen UK. We are delighted to expand our presence in Europe, which alongside the UK, is our key target market. An injection of capital into the business has enabled us to continue our expansion plans, which means regardless of any potential regulatory changes, we can ensure a seamless continuity of service to our current European clients, whilst continuing to expand our offering and grow our client base, both retail and institutional.
Maria Markidou, Director of AMB Prime added:
I am delighted and honored by the opportunity to be a part of the FXOpen team and head the European division. I look forward to working for a global forex broker that is focused on its clients, services and technology solutions. I am confident that we can build on these grounds and through investment enhance the brand in Europe and our clients’ experience.