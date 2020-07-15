FXOpen UK expands European operations with the acquisition of Cyprus broker AMB Prime

London-based forex broker with FCA regulation FXOpen UK announced the acquisition of Cyprus-based broker AMB Prime Ltd. The new entity will operate under the name FXOpen EU and will open on 17 August.

Despite the current challenging global market situation, FXOpen UK remains committed to its plans to expand in Europe. The acquisition of authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) AMB Prime will enable the company to boost its presence in Europe.

The UK broker is also investing in its trading platforms and core product suite to advance trading conditions for clients. The most recent improvements are the addition of further liquidity providers into their ECN, enabling tighter spreads and deeper liquidity, along with a reduction in commission charges.