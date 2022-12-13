oneZero adds Cboe FX and State Street to its EcoSystem

Multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions provider, oneZero, today revealed it has added Cboe FX and State Street to its network of liquidity providers and venues within its EcoSystem.
Through the oneZero network, Cboe FX and State Street now have access to more than 200 FX brokerages that make more than 10 million transactions and 150 billion quotes per day across retail and institutional FX markets. Launched 2019, oneZero’s Institutional Hub was has seen rapid adoption among institutional brokers and banks that have replaced legacy systems.
Phil Weisberg, EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships at oneZero, said:
At oneZero, we believe in liquidity optimization. We facilitate improvements in brokers’ liquidity supply chain which result in better flow for liquidity providers and better relationship management between brokers and LPs. We have invested heavily into our institutional product function, and we are delighted that Cboe FX and State Street will see the benefits of this.
Cboe FX will take advantage of custom liquidity pools to meet participants’ execution criteria, with configurable firm and non-firm streaming quotes.
State Street will utilize shared, as well as tailored streams via direct relationships with their liquidity consumers. This will allow them to send clients a customized blend of liquidity, benefiting from multiple streams that allow for individual pricing per client segment according to flow characteristics, as well as shared streams for scalability.
Ben Leit, Vice President and Global Head of FX Sales at Cboe FX, commented:
I am really pleased that Cboe FX is working with the team at oneZero. Together, we can deliver a really positive trading experience for the end-customer, combining oneZero’s technology with Cboe FX’s deep and robust liquidity pool, and with oneZero’s clients now benefiting from having more diverse liquidity options available to them.
Dan MacGregor, Head of eFX Sales Americas at State Street, added:
As part of our continued commitment to our clients, we were attracted to oneZero’s streams-based approach to liquidity. This gave us confidence that oneZero would enable us to offer the drilled-down, customized liquidity that is central to positive trading outcomes in today’s market. We look forward to working with oneZero and further deliver value to our clients.
