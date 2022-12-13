oneZero adds Cboe FX and State Street to its EcoSystem

Multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions provider, oneZero, today revealed it has added Cboe FX and State Street to its network of liquidity providers and venues within its EcoSystem.

Through the oneZero network, Cboe FX and State Street now have access to more than 200 FX brokerages that make more than 10 million transactions and 150 billion quotes per day across retail and institutional FX markets. Launched 2019, oneZero’s Institutional Hub was has seen rapid adoption among institutional brokers and banks that have replaced legacy systems.

Phil Weisberg, EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships at oneZero, said:

At oneZero, we believe in liquidity optimization. We facilitate improvements in brokers’ liquidity supply chain which result in better flow for liquidity providers and better relationship management between brokers and LPs. We have invested heavily into our institutional product function, and we are delighted that Cboe FX and State Street will see the benefits of this.

Cboe FX will take advantage of custom liquidity pools to meet participants’ execution criteria, with configurable firm and non-firm streaming quotes.