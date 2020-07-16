Former CEO of Nasdaq Futures Exchange Rick Beaman joins Gallant Exchange as President

Gallant Exchange announced the launch of its sports and cryptocurrency trading platform along with the appointment of Rick Beaman, former CEO of Nasdaq Futures Exchange (NFX), as President of Gallant.

Rick Beaman previously served as a chief executive officer of Nasdaq Futures Exchange (NFX), Nasdaq’s U.S.-based energy exchange. After that he transitioned into the chief executive officer of San Juan Mercantile Exchange (SJMX) in December of 2018. Beaman has accumulated over 23 years of experience in Exchange, Clearing and Brokering of Commodities.

Rick Beaman, President, Gallant Exchange said:

I am extremely proud to lead and be a part of today’s launch of the Gallant Exchange, to bring Passion of two incredible worlds of Cryptocurrency and Sports together on one trading platform. Gallant Exchange will allow fans of cryptocurrency and global sports to converge and trade both.

Simon Grunfeld, Gallant Exchange Founder and CEO commented: