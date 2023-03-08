oneZero promotes Owen Tu to director of sales

Owen Tu, previously Senior Relationship Manager at oneZero Financial Systems, has been promoted to the position of Director of Sales and Relationship Management.

Tu’s professional experience in the prime brokerage industry has been a valuable asset to the company since he joined as a Regional Relationship Manager two years ago. In this role, he focused on expanding and maintaining institutional and broker client relationships, as well as analyzing institutional client behavior.

His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Business Administration from National Tsing Hua University’s Faculty of Finance and Economics in Taiwan and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Macquarie Business School in Australia.