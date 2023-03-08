oneZero promotes Owen Tu to director of sales

March 8, 2023 1:54 pm

Owen Tu, previously Senior Relationship Manager at oneZero Financial Systems, has been promoted to the position of Director of Sales and Relationship Management.

Tu’s professional experience in the prime brokerage industry has been a valuable asset to the company since he joined as a Regional Relationship Manager two years ago. In this role, he focused on expanding and maintaining institutional and broker client relationships, as well as analyzing institutional client behavior.

His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Business Administration from National Tsing Hua University’s Faculty of Finance and Economics in Taiwan and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Macquarie Business School in Australia.

Tu posted:

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director of Sales & Relationship Management at oneZero Financial Systems.

Before joining oneZero, he worked as a consultant with ConnextX and was also an Associate Director for Prime Brokerage Services at the Australian branch of Invast Global for three years.

Earlier in January, the multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions provider appointed Julián Gay to its leadership team as the Director of Institutional Sales for the EMEA region.

