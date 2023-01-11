Julián Gay joins oneZero as EMEA Institutional Sales Director

I’m really pleased to share that I’m starting a new position at oneZero Financial Systems! Looking forward to this new chapter in my career!

oneZero Financial Systems has appointed Julián Gay to its leadership team as the Director of Institutional Sales for the EMEA region.

Gay brings almost 19 years of experience in working for technology providers in the trading industry. Most recently, Gay served as Director of EMEA sales at smartTrade Technologies for a little over a year and a half.

Prior to that, he spent more than 13 years with Integral Development Corp. He became Vice President of European Sales in May 2008 and later continued as Director of EMA sales in 2012.

According to Gay’s LinkedIn profile, his career began in 2004 at FXCM in the sales division.

oneZero also strengthened its institutional team last year with the addition of Indu Maheshwari and Kevin Verardi as Product Manager and Product Designer, respectively.