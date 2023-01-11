Julián Gay joins oneZero as EMEA Institutional Sales Director

oneZero Financial Systems has appointed Julián Gay to its leadership team as the Director of Institutional Sales for the EMEA region.
Gay announced in a Linkedin post:
I’m really pleased to share that I’m starting a new position at oneZero Financial Systems! Looking forward to this new chapter in my career!
Gay brings almost 19 years of experience in working for technology providers in the trading industry. Most recently, Gay served as Director of EMEA sales at smartTrade Technologies for a little over a year and a half.
