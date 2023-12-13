oneZero’s CEO Announces Plan To Launch Innovative Tools in 2024

In 2024, oneZero, a prominent financial technology provider, is set to revolutionise its trading platforms with significant enhancements. These upgrades offer clients real-time insights into their market exposure and portfolios, enabling them to maximise profitability in an ever-changing financial landscape.

Andrew Ralich, the CEO of oneZero, highlights that these developments are part of four key themes planned for the next year. These include advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for analysing foreign exchange (FX) data, strategies to capitalise on market flow, and adapting to the T+1 settlement shift in North America.

Ralich emphasises the importance of these upgrades, stating: “In the coming year, our clients will benefit from product enhancements that provide a live overview of their positions across different assets. These innovations are crucial for firms to enhance their performance in spite of market volatility or liquidity fluctuations.”

The 2024 development strategy of oneZero is primarily focused on improving profit and loss tracking through integrated analytics. This initiative responds to the increasing demand from regional banks, brokers, and other trading entities for sophisticated data utilisation and algorithmic integration with their existing systems.

Ralich points out the significance of technology in the current banking and brokerage landscape, noting that intelligent solutions tailored to client needs can significantly boost revenue through improved pricing, risk management, and actionable insights.

Moreover, oneZero plans to extend its AI capabilities to identify inefficiencies and opportunities within vast data sets. The company already employs AI for transaction analysis, hedging advice, and loss prevention.

This announcement follows the recent merger of oneZero’s institutional and retail teams, alongside leadership changes and adjustments in the sales team, including the appointment of a new head and the departure of the Director of Business Development after seven years.

OneZero’s upcoming products, like the Maker Pool Replay and the oneZero Portfolios system, are designed to provide clients with tools for assessing strategies to extract more value from market flow and real-time insights into the profit and loss impacts of different risk strategies.

The shift to T+1 securities settlement in May 2024, although mainly concerning the stock and bond market, will directly impact FX traders, most of whom will continue to settle transactions on a T+2 basis.