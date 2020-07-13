SquaredFinancial releases new partnership programme to introduce traders to its services and products

IB programmes are regularly used by online trading firms and after receiving numerous requests to introduce a programme at Squared, we have put together SquaredPartner which we believe gives our users a best in class solution. Our focus in working with a partner is to ensure that they have access to, and can pass onto their clients, high quality training, education and analysis. We want to support trading for all investors whether they are starting out or highly experienced. This new programme aligns very competitive commissions with the knowledge, experience and fintech solutions their clients are looking for in these unprecedented times.

Тhrough single or multi-tier referrals, SquaredPartner will allow individuals or corporations to grow their business. This provides their clients with all the benefits of trading with Squared.

The SquaredPartner programme supports introducing brokers and allows them to assemble and grow their business. They also have the ability to expand their revenues through offering the Squared range of products and services. Through the programme, partners get a personal account manager assigned to them, customised terms and conditions and flexible pay out options.

Earler in June, SquaredFinancial announced the appointment of Chrysovalantis Karageorgiou as Head of Middle Office. Karageorgiou’s appointment is aligned with SquaredFinancial’s strategic expansion plans focus on providing efficient financial services to its clients. At this new position, Karageorgiou will oversee for the specification, development and implementation of SquaredFinancial’s risk management systems and the integration of trading systems. He will work alongside a management team to outline and build a global operating model in support of the company’s global technology expansion strategy.

Husam Al Kurdi who recently joined SquaredFinancial as its new Chief Executive Officer sat down with LeapRate for an interview in the beginning of June. Having spent two decades working in the financial and banking industry, he has acquired an international reputation for developing and managing sophisticated trading companies. He has been involved with the launch and running of a number of successful financial institutions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He said that s trader’s main demands in 2020 are access and products.