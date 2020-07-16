Danish Financial Supervisory Authority grants clearance to Euronext to acquire VP Securities

Pan-European exchange Euronext announced it secured clearance from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to acquire up to 100% of VP Securities A/S1 (“VP Securities”) on 15 July 2020. The approval by the Danish FSA was the only condition left to complete the transaction.

Shareholder vote in VP Securities already showed support for the acquisition with shareholders representing 90.7% of the total shares.

Euronext’s offer to acquire VP Securities’ remaining shares will remain open until 31 August. The tag along offer made to the minority shareholders of VP Securities mandates that the shareholders having accepted the Euronext’s offer will receive settlement on or around 3 August. Other shareholders with specific rights who accept the offer before 31 August will receive payment around 10 September.