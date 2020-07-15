Cboe Futures Exchange to launch mini VIX Futures from August

Global exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced its plans to begin trading in Mini Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) from 10 August 2020.

The new contract builds on the VIX futures’ success and responds to investors’ demand for wider variety of tools to gain direct exposure to the VIX Index.

New Mini VIX futures will be structured like the standard VIX futures contract but will be one tenth of its size with a $100 multiplier. The smaller notional value of the mini contract aims add flexibility in volatility risk management and greater precision in allocation among smaller, managed accounts. This is expected to appeal to a broad set of market participants, including Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, institutional investors, as well as sophisticated retail investors.