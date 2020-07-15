WFE’s Sustainability Survey reports growing investor demand for ESG disclosure

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs released the results of its sixth annual Sustainability Survey.

The WFE sustainability survey encapsulates the extent of the engagement of its members in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues across developed and emerging markets. The survey is carried out annually. The WFE and industry track the evolution the development and growth of its members’ commitment to ESG issues.

This year’s Sustainability Survey mapped exchange activities to the WFE’s Sustainability Principles. Published in October 2018, these principles mandated that exchanges will educate market participants about the importance of sustainability issues, promote the enhanced availability of useful ESG information. The principles also require exchanges to actively engage with stakeholders to advance the sustainable finance agenda, provide markets and products that support sustainable finance and establish effective internal governance and operational processes and policies to support their sustainability efforts.