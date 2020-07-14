Jamie Rose joins oneZero Financial Systems as director of relationship management

Multi-asset enterprise financial services technology solutions provider oneZero Financial Systems announced the appointment of Jamie Rose as director of Relationship Management.

At his new position, Rose will be responsible for developing and managing key client relationships in the UK and Western Europe to support the expansion of oneZero’s presence in these markets.

Rose brings to oneZero extensive institutional experience and industry expertise. Prior to joining the company, the served as head of eFX at Xenfin and Marex Spectron, in addition to previous roles at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and FXall.