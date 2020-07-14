Jamie Rose joins oneZero Financial Systems as director of relationship management

Multi-asset enterprise financial services technology solutions provider oneZero Financial Systems announced the appointment of Jamie Rose as director of Relationship Management.
At his new position, Rose will be responsible for developing and managing key client relationships in the UK and Western Europe to support the expansion of oneZero’s presence in these markets.
Rose brings to oneZero extensive institutional experience and industry expertise. Prior to joining the company, the served as head of eFX at Xenfin and Marex Spectron, in addition to previous roles at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and FXall.
Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero commented:
Jamie is a strong addition to our team to build our presence in the UK and European markets. We believe his solid business knowledge will be an asset to our current and future clients and partners as they look to leverage our capabilities more fully. We value these markets and are continuing to invest in delivering superior client service to support evolving needs and interest in our solutions.
oneZero’s technology enables institutions to expand their business through a solution set that integrates connectivity, distribution and access to multiple asset classes and partners, data insights and risk management.
Jamie Rose noted:
I am delighted to join oneZero, as we expand our solutions into the institutional market. I look forward to partnering with our clients to ensure they continue to experience oneZero’s commitment to quality, reliability and client focus.
In the beginning of last month, the company announced David Quinlan‘s addition to the company’s board of directors. Quinlan previously served as an executive managing director at Eze Software. In his new role on oneZero’s board, Quinlan will support company’s growth plan in the FX market.
The new appointment continues oneZero’s exploration of leveraging technology client segments like the buy-side, whose workflow needs in FX continue to evolve.