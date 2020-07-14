Equiti Capital and FXCubic partner for liquidity solutions

London-based fintech firm FXCubic announced its new partnership with FCA-regulated prime of prime broker, Equiti Capital, part of the Equiti Group.

Multi-asset financial products Equiti Group operates regulated financial trading brands around the world. Its partnership with FXCubic is in line with the Equiti’s global growth plans to partner with technology vendors to expand the company’s global reach.

FXCubic will provide Equiti Capital with its proprietary liquidity solutions and price management systems.