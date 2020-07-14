Equiti Capital and FXCubic partner for liquidity solutions

London-based fintech firm FXCubic announced its new partnership with FCA-regulated prime of prime broker, Equiti Capital, part of the Equiti Group.
Multi-asset financial products Equiti Group operates regulated financial trading brands around the world. Its partnership with FXCubic is in line with the Equiti’s global growth plans to partner with technology vendors to expand the company’s global reach.
FXCubic will provide Equiti Capital with its proprietary liquidity solutions and price management systems.
CEO of FXCubic, Ege Kozan commented:
It’s always an honour to partner with a leader in the financial markets and I can say confidently that Equiti Capital is just that. A trusted broker with reputable licensing and an impressive global clientele, Equiti Capital is the kind of partner we hope to transform the fintech landscape with, and we are certain that our high-performance liquidity systems, stable pricing and risk management software will aid them in their mission to provide excellent services to their clients.
Michael Ayres, Chief Operating Officer of Equiti said:
Partnering with FXCubic is a natural addition to our distribution channel. Coupling their high-performance liquidity systems and risk management software with Equiti Capital’s Prime services will allow our clients to succeed in their business objectives.
Mitesh Vaghela, Director of Product at Equiti added:
FXCubic’s product has evolved into a robust and trusted platform and is used by numerous brokers globally. Our partnership in FX Cubic’s ecosystem will allow Equiti to tap into brokers we wouldn’t have been able to price previously.