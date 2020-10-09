Forex Weekly Look Back: FCA bans retail sale of crypto derivatives, CME Group launches TreasuryWatch Tool

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 5tha and 9th October on LeapRate.

smartTrade Technologies today announces the appointment of Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer. Ludovic will support smartTrade to deliver integrated eTrading solutions. Blanquet has 20 years of experience in the industry. He joins the company from Finastra where he served as a Global Head of Product Strategy across its five lines of business.

Australian financial market exchanges ASX Group released its September 2020 volumes. The company reported total capital raised of $7.9 billion, an 61.2% MoM increase compared to August 2020 and up by 46% on the pcp.

The international derivatives exchange Eurex is expanding its ESG segment in support of the strong global trend towards responsible investing with new contracts to be launched on 9 November. Eurex will add another European benchmark to its offering with futures and options on the EURO STOXX 50 ESG Index, as well as derivatives on the DAX 50 ESG Index, covering the German market for the first time.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced the launch of its new CME TreasuryWatch Tool. With the US debt at its highest since the World War II and its expected growth exceeding the size of US economy in 2021, the new tool offers market participants a comprehensive look at the data shaping cash and futures markets for US Treasuries today.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a ban of the sale of derivatives and exchange traded notes (ETNs) that reference certain types of cryptoassets to retail consumers. The Authority stated that retail consumers might suffer from sudden and unexpected losses if they invest in these products.

Software provider for the capital markets industry Devexperts announced the appointment of Denis Kozlov as Vice President of Business Development in Cyprus. Kozlov brings to his new position nearly a decade of experience in equipping OTC and exchange brokers with different trading software solutions. He has helped the market expansion of several key players in the brokerage space.

Global technology provider Edgewater Markets announced it has joined oneZero EcoSystem, to provide oneZero clients with access to Edgewater Markets’ liquidity and distribution services. Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets offers foreign exchange services to more than 300 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported September 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market in August. Cboe reported Options ADV were up 6.4% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 10.5% MoM. US Equities ADV rose by 12.2% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 11.2% MoM compared to August.

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. announced its collaboration with Germany-based payments consultancy and supplier, PPI AG. The companies have entered a partnership to launch a joint payments initiative for banks and financial institutions in Europe.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its metrics for September and for the third quarter of 2020. The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.9 million contracts for September with a 3%MoM rise, compared to the previous month. It also reported ADV of 15.6 million contracts for Q3 2020 with a 23%YoY decrease compared to Q3 2019.