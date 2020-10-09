Menu

Forex Weekly Look Back: FCA bans retail sale of crypto derivatives, CME Group launches TreasuryWatch Tool

Market News October 9, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 5tha and 9th October on LeapRate.

smartTrade Technologies today announces the appointment of Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer. Ludovic will support smartTrade to deliver integrated eTrading solutions. Blanquet has 20 years of experience in the industry. He joins the company from Finastra where he served as a Global Head of Product Strategy across its five lines of business.

Australian financial market exchanges ASX Group released its September 2020 volumes. The company reported total capital raised of $7.9 billion, an 61.2% MoM increase compared to August 2020 and up by 46% on the pcp.

The international derivatives exchange Eurex is expanding its ESG segment in support of the strong global trend towards responsible investing with new contracts to be launched on 9 November. Eurex will add another European benchmark to its offering with futures and options on the EURO STOXX 50 ESG Index, as well as derivatives on the DAX 50 ESG Index, covering the German market for the first time.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced the launch of its new CME TreasuryWatch Tool. With the US debt at its highest since the World War II and its expected growth exceeding the size of US economy in 2021, the new tool offers market participants a comprehensive look at the data shaping cash and futures markets for US Treasuries today.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a ban of the sale of derivatives and exchange traded notes (ETNs) that reference certain types of cryptoassets to retail consumers. The Authority stated that retail consumers might suffer from sudden and unexpected losses if they invest in these products.

Software provider for the capital markets industry Devexperts announced the appointment of Denis Kozlov as Vice President of Business Development in Cyprus. Kozlov brings to his new position nearly a decade of experience in equipping OTC and exchange brokers with different trading software solutions. He has helped the market expansion of several key players in the brokerage space.

Global technology provider Edgewater Markets announced it has joined oneZero EcoSystem, to provide oneZero clients with access to Edgewater Markets’ liquidity and distribution services. Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets offers foreign exchange services to more than 300 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported September 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market in August. Cboe reported Options ADV were up 6.4% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 10.5% MoM. US Equities ADV rose by 12.2% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 11.2% MoM compared to August.

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. announced its collaboration with Germany-based payments consultancy and supplier, PPI AG. The companies have entered a partnership to launch a joint payments initiative for banks and financial institutions in Europe.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its metrics for September and for the third quarter of 2020. The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.9 million contracts for September with a 3%MoM rise, compared to the previous month. It also reported ADV of 15.6 million contracts for Q3 2020 with a 23%YoY decrease compared to Q3 2019.

Forex Weekly Look Back
Share via

Global commodities specialist Marex Spectron announced the appointment of Phillip Price as head of ferrous metals trading. At his new position, Price will report to Simon van Den Born, President of the Group. Price joined the firm in September 2020 and has been instrumental in the development of the global steel derivatives market over the past 12 years, while trading ferrous metals at Stemcor and Ferrometrics.

FX Broker Ballinger & Co. today announced securing Barclays as its principal banking partner. Ballinger & Co. provides flexible foreign exchange services to corporate and institutional clients globally. Through the new partnership with Barclays, the FX broker further strengthens its banking and liquidity network and boosts its ability to offer clients expanded payment types and faster settlement capabilities.

FinTech company Gold-i has just announced its partnership with new alternative asset investment platform Aqua Digital Rising to allow people to invest in indices based on human beings. Gold-i will integrate Aqua Digital Rising into its Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform and allow brokers to diversify their portfolio with a new asset class – human beings, which can be traded as CFDs.

Digital asset financial services and advisory company Diginex announced it has reassembled its board of directors, following its listing and commencement of trading on Nasdaq. The new board of directors meets Nasdaq’s standards of corporate governance. Diginex’s board will be comprised of three executive directors and four non-executive directors, each of whom meets applicable independence standards under SEC and Nasdaq rules.

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 86.5 trillion in total trading volumes, up by 14.87%MoM (RUB 75.3 trillion in August ). All sections of the market reported growth in September. The Derivatives Market led with 32.3%MoM growth, followed by Equity & Bonds Market with 15.6%MoM rise. Money Market was up by 13.4% MoM and FX Market by 10.7%MoM. The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market grew more than 3.5 times.

Related News

arrow
X
Daily Market News: Markets ride Trump stimulus rollercoaster…Market NewsWhat to watch Dominos Pizza: One beneficiary of the pandemic has been Domino’s Pizza, which has added almost 50% to its share price in 2020 as consu…

Forex Weekly Look Back: FCA bans retail sale of crypto derivatives, CME Group launches TreasuryWatch Tool

4
X
Daily market commentary: The dollar is losing ground to the Euro and the Pound…Market NewsGOLD As the dollar weakens, gold prices are rallying above $1,900 and nearing the first resistance area of $1,920. Hopes for further fiscal stimulus a…
Send this to a friend