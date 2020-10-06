Ballinger & Co adds Barclays as its principal banking partner

FX Broker Ballinger & Co. today announced securing Barclays as its principal banking partner.

Ballinger & Co. provides flexible foreign exchange services to corporate and institutional clients globally.

Through the new partnership with Barclays, the FX broker further strengthens its banking and liquidity network and boosts its ability to offer clients expanded payment types and faster settlement capabilities. The partnership between Barclays and Ballinger & Co. will also enable new product offerings in the near future.

Gaining backing from Barclays is an important milestone in Ballinger’s path to becoming the market’s non-bank FX broker to large and complex corporate and institutional clients.