Ballinger & Co adds Barclays as its principal banking partner

FX Broker Ballinger & Co. today announced securing Barclays as its principal banking partner.
Ballinger & Co. provides flexible foreign exchange services to corporate and institutional clients globally.
Through the new partnership with Barclays, the FX broker further strengthens its banking and liquidity network and boosts its ability to offer clients expanded payment types and faster settlement capabilities. The partnership between Barclays and Ballinger & Co. will also enable new product offerings in the near future.
Gaining backing from Barclays is an important milestone in Ballinger’s path to becoming the market’s non-bank FX broker to large and complex corporate and institutional clients.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Jenni Himberg-Wild, Head of Team – FinTech and PSPs Coverage at Barclays Corporate Banking said:
We are very pleased to be working with Ballinger, as they provide their innovative Foreign Exchange offering to the market. We’ve worked closely with their senior management over recent months, and look forward to continuing to build a strong relationship over the years ahead.
Will Tracey, Executive Chairman of Ballinger & Co, commented:
It is incredibly exciting to partner with Barclays again. Barclays’ expertise in the market and extensive global banking networks are second-to-none. We’ve built great momentum in a short space of time, and securing backing from Barclays will expand and accelerate our offer and our growth. We’re well on our way to becoming the non-bank FX broker of choice for large and complex corporate and institutional clients