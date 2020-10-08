Menu

smartTrade names Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer

Executives October 8, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


smartTrade Technologies today announces the appointment of Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer. Ludovic will support smartTrade to deliver integrated eTrading solutions.

Blanquet has 20 years of experience in the industry. He joins the company from Finastra where he served as a Global Head of Product Strategy across its five lines of business. Before that, he built Credit Agricole APAC’s global equities trading platform and was APAC regional director for SmartStream, a corporate banking software vendor. Blanquet has experience working across multiple international markets having lived in Tokyo, London and Singapore during his career.

At his new position at smartTrade, Blanquet will help shape the company’s vision to deliver cross-asset eTrading solution, capitalising on its market leading eFX LiquidityFX (LFX) cloud offering. Blanquet is now based in London and will lead a team of strategy and product managers responsible for designing and delivering on the future product roadmap in collaboration with smartTrade’s ecosystem of customers, partners, and liquidity providers.

smartTrade appoints Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer
Share via

David Vincent, CEO, smartTrade commented:

David Vincent, smartTrade
David Vincent
Source: LinkedIn

Drawing on his business leadership experience, Ludovic will provide fresh insights to our product priorities as we help our clients and the wider industry to further modernise capital markets technology. In this new era, staying ahead of the market structure and technology evolution is more important than ever to help market participants seeking higher returns.

Ludovic Blanquet said:

Ludovic Blanquet, smartTrade
Ludovic Blanquet
Source: LinkedIn

smartTrade is uniquely positioned to support the digitisation of trading across all asset classes. LFX end-to-end solution is a reliable, recognised leader delivering peace of mind to its clients – and this has certainly been tested in recent volatile markets. I’m truly excited to join smartTrade’s team and contribute to the further growth of smartTrade’s ecosystem.

At his new position, Blanquet will report to smartTrade CEO, David Vincent. Blanquet holds an Msc. in Computer Science from the Grenoble University and a Master in Business from the Kedge Business school in Marseille, France.

Read More:

arrow
X
Marex Spectron appoints Phillip Price as head of ferrous metals trading…ExecutivesSimon van den Born commented: Phillip brings a wealth of knowledge and exceptional experience in ferrous metals to the firm. He is well regarded in th…

smartTrade names Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer

0
Send this to a friend