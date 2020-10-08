smartTrade names Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer

smartTrade Technologies today announces the appointment of Ludovic Blanquet as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer. Ludovic will support smartTrade to deliver integrated eTrading solutions.

Blanquet has 20 years of experience in the industry. He joins the company from Finastra where he served as a Global Head of Product Strategy across its five lines of business. Before that, he built Credit Agricole APAC’s global equities trading platform and was APAC regional director for SmartStream, a corporate banking software vendor. Blanquet has experience working across multiple international markets having lived in Tokyo, London and Singapore during his career.

At his new position at smartTrade, Blanquet will help shape the company’s vision to deliver cross-asset eTrading solution, capitalising on its market leading eFX LiquidityFX (LFX) cloud offering. Blanquet is now based in London and will lead a team of strategy and product managers responsible for designing and delivering on the future product roadmap in collaboration with smartTrade’s ecosystem of customers, partners, and liquidity providers.