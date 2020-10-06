Menu

Devexperts appoints Denis Kozlov as VP of business development in Cyprus

Executives October 6, 2020


Software provider for the capital markets industry Devexperts announced the appointment of Denis Kozlov as Vice President of Business Development in Cyprus.

Kozlov brings to his new position nearly a decade of experience in equipping OTC and exchange brokers with different trading software solutions. He has helped the market expansion of several key players in the brokerage space.

Denis Kozlov commented:

Denis Kozlov
Denis Kozlov

Joining Devexperts opens new doors for providing top notch software to my customers, as the company offers not only off-the-shelf products but also custom development and consulting. Devepxerts is one of the best partners for companies who want to differentiate themselves.

Devexperts taps Denis Kozlov for VP of business development in Cyprus
Kozlov’s professional background allows him to analyse and consult on a full brokerage trading software infrastructure, helping brokers grow their businesses by having a white-label solution to a fully owned trading platform and manage only necessary 3rd party integrations.

Michael Babushkin, CEO of Devexperts said:

Michael Babushkin
Michael Babushkin
Devexperts is known for being dedicated to consulting and providing customers with solutions tailored to their business needs. We partner with our customers, as we partner with our employees. We see Denis as a partner not only in growing our presence, but also in being a reliable partner to our future customers in the fintech world and financial software development.

0
