Gold-i integrates Crypto Switch with crypto exchange Binance

Gold-i today revealed the integration of its Crypto Switch™ 2.0 with major cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
The integration allows the institutional clients of Gold-i to trade Binance’s range of digital assets and products with competitive pricing. The move will enable Gold-i’s clients to capitalize on Binance’s liquidity for investment and hedging opportunities.
Gold-i’s Crypto Switch now offers broker and hedge fund clients a choice of 18 crypto specialist liquidity providers.
We added Binance due to significant client demand, including from high-growth regions such as Asia. Binance is a fantastic exchange for us to have integrated with. It is the biggest exchange globally and this creates great opportunities for our clients. We have now completed our integration and are certain that this will drive even more demand from our institutional clients wishing to trade digital assets.
Gold-i Crypto Switch™ 2.0 utilises Gold-i’s flagship aggregation, liquidity management and distribution technology stack. Its integration with multiple crypto market makers and exchanges allows for tight spreads, deep liquidity and low latency, giving consistently better prices than previously possible.
The advanced platform is fully integrated with central settlement and clearing partners, providing fiat and digital asset settlement, regulatory compliance and institutional custody.
