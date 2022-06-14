Gold-i integrates Crypto Switch with crypto exchange Binance

Gold-i today revealed the integration of its Crypto Switch™ 2.0 with major cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

The integration allows the institutional clients of Gold-i to trade Binance’s range of digital assets and products with competitive pricing. The move will enable Gold-i’s clients to capitalize on Binance’s liquidity for investment and hedging opportunities.

Gold-i’s Crypto Switch now offers broker and hedge fund clients a choice of 18 crypto specialist liquidity providers.