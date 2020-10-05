CME Group reports ADV of 16.9 million contracts in September and 15.6 million for Q3

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its metrics for September and for the third quarter of 2020.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.9 million contracts for September with a 3%MoM rise, compared to the previous month. It also reported ADV of 15.6 million contracts for Q3 2020 with a 23%YoY decrease compared to Q3 2019.

The ADV across all asset classes for the quarter includes: