CME Group reports ADV of 16.9 million contracts in September and 15.6 million for Q3

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its metrics for September and for the third quarter of 2020.
The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.9 million contracts for September with a 3%MoM rise, compared to the previous month. It also reported ADV of 15.6 million contracts for Q3 2020 with a 23%YoY decrease compared to Q3 2019.
The ADV across all asset classes for the quarter includes:
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The ADV across all asset classes for September includes:
Equity Index ADV of 6.9 million contracts
Interest Rate ADV of 4.9 million contracts
Options ADV of 2.3 million contracts
Energy ADV of 2 million contracts
Agricultural ADV of 1.4 million contracts
Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts
Metals ADV of 734,000 contracts
CME Group reported a record ADV of 2.4 million contracts in Micro E-mini Equity futures in September and a record 2 million ADV in Q3. Micro E-mini futures and options account for 36% of overall Equity Index ADV during Q3 2020, up from 16% in Q3 2019, and up from 34% in Q2 2020.
September Equity Index ADV rose 74%YoY from September last year, reaching its second-highest monthly ADV.
Silver futures ADV also reached record numbers in Q3 with 148,000 contracts and Micro Gold futures ADV – a record of 139,000 contracts during Q3.