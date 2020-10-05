MOEX trading volumes rose almost 15%MoM to RUB 86.5 trillion in September

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 86.5 trillion in total trading volumes, up by 14.87%MoM (RUB 75.3 trillion in August ).

All sections of the market reported growth in September. The Derivatives Market led with 32.3%MoM growth, followed by Equity & Bonds Market with 15.6%MoM rise. Money Market was up by 13.4% MoM and FX Market by 10.7%MoM. The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market grew more than 3.5 times.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 4,041.3 billion, registering a growth of 15.6%MoM (RUB 3,5 trillion in August).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 5.9% MoM rise with RUB 2,011.4 billion (RUB 1,9 trillion for August). ADTV increased 3.5%MoM with RUB 91.4 billion (RUB 88.3 billion for August 2020).

Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 26.9% MoM rise with RUB 2029.9 billion (RUB 1.6 trillion for August 2020). ADTV grew by 4.5% MoM, reporting RUB 92.3 billion (RUB 88.3 billion for August 2020).

Eighty-two new bond issues were placed in September 2020 with total value of RUB 1,721.4 billion (RUB 446.2 billion in overnight bonds).