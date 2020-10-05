MOEX trading volumes rose almost 15%MoM to RUB 86.5 trillion in September

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 86.5 trillion in total trading volumes, up by 14.87%MoM (RUB 75.3 trillion in August ).
All sections of the market reported growth in September. The Derivatives Market led with 32.3%MoM growth, followed by Equity & Bonds Market with 15.6%MoM rise. Money Market was up by 13.4% MoM and FX Market by 10.7%MoM. The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market grew more than 3.5 times.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 4,041.3 billion, registering a growth of 15.6%MoM (RUB 3,5 trillion in August).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 5.9% MoM rise with RUB 2,011.4 billion (RUB 1,9 trillion for August). ADTV increased 3.5%MoM with RUB 91.4 billion (RUB 88.3 billion for August 2020).
Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 26.9% MoM rise with RUB 2029.9 billion (RUB 1.6 trillion for August 2020). ADTV grew by 4.5% MoM, reporting RUB 92.3 billion (RUB 88.3 billion for August 2020).
Eighty-two new bond issues were placed in September 2020 with total value of RUB 1,721.4 billion (RUB 446.2 billion in overnight bonds).
Derivatives Market
RUB 13.1 trillion (RUB 9.9 trillion for August 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes, up by 32.3% MoM. Contracts were 187.2 million (RUB 144.8 million contracts for August 2020). Of these futures account for 182.6 million and options for 4.6 million. ADTV was RUB 593.2 billion, making a 25.78% MoM rise (RUB 471.6 billion for August 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 695.6 billion, up by 3% MoM (RUB 675.3 billion for August 2020).
The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes grew more than 3.5 times and reached RUB 109.9 billion (RUB 30.7 billion in August).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market was RUB 29.9 trillion, up by 10.7% MoM (RUB 27 trillion for August 2020). Spot trades accounted for RUB 9 trillion (up by 34.3% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 20.8 trillion (up by 2.5% MoM). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,357.2 billion (USD 17.9 billion) in September, compared to August when it was to RUB 1,287.6 billion (USD 17.4 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market rose by 13.4 % MoM to RUB 38.9 trillion (RUB 34.3 trillion for August 2020). ADTV was RUB 22.7 trillion (RUB 1,634.9 billion for August 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume grew 12.4% MoM to RUB 22.7 trillion.