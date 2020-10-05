Diginex appoints new members to its board of directors

Digital asset financial services and advisory company Diginex announced it has reassembled its board of directors, following its listing and commencement of trading on Nasdaq.
The new board of directors meets Nasdaq’s standards of corporate governance. Diginex’s board will be comprised of three executive directors and four non-executive directors, each of whom meets applicable independence standards under SEC and Nasdaq rules.
Diginex is the first company with a cryptocurrency exchange listed on Nasdaq and its new board will establish a benchmark for transparency and governance for digital asset companies, offering a high degree of assurance for shareholders, customers and regulatory authorities.
The executive directors included in the board are Chi-Won Yoon, who will lead the board as Chairman Richard Byworth, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Paul Ewing, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.
The non-executive board members include Lisa Theng, Richard Petty, Paul Smith and Andrew Watkins.
Lisa Theng has been in legal practice for over 28 years. She is the Managing Partner of CNPLaw LLP and brings a wealth of experience in M&A Corporate Advisory, as well as Corporate and Commercial services for public and private companies.
Richard Petty is a board member of The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and a member of IFAC’s Public Policy and Regulatory Advisory Group. Petty is also a member of the B20 serving on the Finance and Infrastructure taskforce and a former chairman of the Australian Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong & Macau and CPA Australia.
Paul Smith was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer of CFA Institute from January 2015 to September 2019. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Warlencourt Ltd, Grimani Ltd and Broadwell Investments and holds several external directorships.
Andrew Watkins is a former Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong and Mainland China, where he served for 20 years. Watkins brings experience from vsenior leadership roles such as Chief Technology & Disruption Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the China and Hong Kong Consulting business.
Yoon commented:
I am delighted to welcome Lisa, Richard, Paul and Andrew to the Diginex Board, each of whom brings distinguished expertise and experience from a wide range of backgrounds. Today’s announcement reflects a rigorous selection process that will enable us to maintain the right balance of skills to oversee the Company as we move forward as a publicly traded company.
He added:
We believe it is crucial for us to demonstrate adherence to the highest standards of corporate governance and ensure that, in the execution of the Diginex strategy, the interests of shareholders, customers, employees and regulators are properly served. I look forward to working with our new Board members to continue the Company’s exciting trajectory.