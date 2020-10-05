Diginex appoints new members to its board of directors

Digital asset financial services and advisory company Diginex announced it has reassembled its board of directors, following its listing and commencement of trading on Nasdaq.

The new board of directors meets Nasdaq’s standards of corporate governance. Diginex’s board will be comprised of three executive directors and four non-executive directors, each of whom meets applicable independence standards under SEC and Nasdaq rules.

Diginex is the first company with a cryptocurrency exchange listed on Nasdaq and its new board will establish a benchmark for transparency and governance for digital asset companies, offering a high degree of assurance for shareholders, customers and regulatory authorities.

The executive directors included in the board are Chi-Won Yoon, who will lead the board as Chairman Richard Byworth, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Paul Ewing, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

The non-executive board members include Lisa Theng, Richard Petty, Paul Smith and Andrew Watkins.

Lisa Theng has been in legal practice for over 28 years. She is the Managing Partner of CNPLaw LLP and brings a wealth of experience in M&A Corporate Advisory, as well as Corporate and Commercial services for public and private companies.