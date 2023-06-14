Gold-i announces integration of Crypto Switch with Hidden Road

Gold-i today announced it has integrated its advanced platform Crypto Switch with global credit network for institutions, Hidden Road.
According to the official announcement, Hidden Road is among the pioneering companies in both traditional and digital asset sectors, providing prime brokerage services that incorporate real-time API functionality.
Hidden Road is a leading provider across traditional and digital assets, and has used its expertise from the FX world to build a highly credible ecosystem in the crypto world. With functions that are segregated from custody and execution – such as prime brokerage, clearing and financing – Hidden Road helps counterparties mitigate risk. This seems to be a model which institutional investors are embracing.
Tom Higgins went on to express his delight in the newly announced integration of Gold-i’s Crypto Switch with Hidden Road’s API. He highlighted Hidden Road’s offering which includes connectivity and a pool of OTC Market Makers, ensuring deep liquidity for institutional digital asset adoption, a trend that continues to grow.
Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development, Hidden Road (no relation to Tom Higgins) added:
Michael Higgins
Hidden Road’s focus remains to provide our clients with a robust set of tools across traditional and digital asset classes, both through our own offerings and through the use of strong partners. Gold-i’s Crypto Switch is a great fit with our credit network and OTC prime brokerage offering, and further evidence of our partner-first philosophy.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.