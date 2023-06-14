Gold-i announces integration of Crypto Switch with Hidden Road

Hidden Road is a leading provider across traditional and digital assets, and has used its expertise from the FX world to build a highly credible ecosystem in the crypto world. With functions that are segregated from custody and execution – such as prime brokerage, clearing and financing – Hidden Road helps counterparties mitigate risk. This seems to be a model which institutional investors are embracing.

According to the official announcement, Hidden Road is among the pioneering companies in both traditional and digital asset sectors, providing prime brokerage services that incorporate real-time API functionality.

Gold-i today announced it has integrated its advanced platform Crypto Switch with global credit network for institutions, Hidden Road.

Tom Higgins went on to express his delight in the newly announced integration of Gold-i’s Crypto Switch with Hidden Road’s API. He highlighted Hidden Road’s offering which includes connectivity and a pool of OTC Market Makers, ensuring deep liquidity for institutional digital asset adoption, a trend that continues to grow.

Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development, Hidden Road (no relation to Tom Higgins) added: