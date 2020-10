Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported September 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market in August and July.

Cboe reported Options ADV were up 6.4% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 10.5% MoM. US Equities ADV rose by 12.2% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 11.2% MoM compared to August.