Gold-i promotes Joy Li to Head of APAC

Gold-i today announced that Joy Li has been promoted to the newly created role of Head of APAC. Her responsibilities will cover all Gold-i activity in the region including business development, sales, operations and support. She will also manage the team in Gold-i’s Shanghai office. Li will report directly to Gold-i’s UK-based CCO, Mark Alvarez-Buylla.
Joy Li joined Gold-i’s Shanghai office in 2018. The next year, she was promoted to Head of Business Development for the Asia Pacific region. Li has significantly contributed to the growing Gold-i’s client base, particularly in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Korea.
Joy is a real asset to the team and has an in-depth understanding of our company culture and the differing requirements of clients across the region. The Gold-i Bridge, Matrix and MAM are our signature products in Asia Pacific and Joy has played a major role in raising awareness of the benefits of these products to brokers of all sizes across the region. As demand for trading digital assets continues to rise, Joy will increasingly focus on our Crypto Switch 2.0 product, particularly in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Korea where crypto trading is more widely accepted.
She will also be spearheading a campaign to grow our client base of crypto fund managers in the region, managing their entire technology infrastructure including access to crypto market makers and clearing. I have every confidence that Joy is ideally placed to help us to maximise the significant opportunities for growth in the APAC region.
Joy Li, Head of APAC addеd:
Joy Li
I am excited to be extending my role to managing the team’s goals and performance and also, with restrictions being lifted, to have the opportunity to travel across the region in order to attend more in-person events and networking with potential clients. I also hope to spend some time in Australia, with a focus on growing our client base there amongst mature brokers as well as start-ups.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.