Gold-i promotes Joy Li to Head of APAC

Gold-i today announced that Joy Li has been promoted to the newly created role of Head of APAC. Her responsibilities will cover all Gold-i activity in the region including business development, sales, operations and support. She will also manage the team in Gold-i’s Shanghai office. Li will report directly to Gold-i’s UK-based CCO, Mark Alvarez-Buylla.

Joy Li joined Gold-i’s Shanghai office in 2018. The next year, she was promoted to Head of Business Development for the Asia Pacific region. Li has significantly contributed to the growing Gold-i’s client base, particularly in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Korea.