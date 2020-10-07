CME Group adds new TreasuryWatch Tool to its offering

Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced the launch of its new CME TreasuryWatch Tool. With the US debt at its highest since the World War II and its expected growth exceeding the size of US economy in 2021, the new tool offers market participants a comprehensive look at the data shaping cash and futures markets for US Treasuries today.
Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rate Products said:
Our new TreasuryWatch Tool will provide clients and market participants an integrated and easy-to-use framework for assessing the world’s most important government bond market and help them make their own informed risk management and trading decisions. Risk management is more important than ever, and we remain focused on delivering the tools and deep, liquid benchmark treasury and short-term interest rate futures and options to help our clients navigate through this unprecedented uncertainty.
The new free CME TreasuryWatch Tool builds on the success of the CME FedWatch Tool and CME BoEWatch Tool and aggregates eight unique data sets such as Treasury yields, US Treasury auctions and issuance, Federal Reserve balance sheet data, key market interest rates and other resources to help users better analyze the factors impacting US Treasury markets. Within the tool, users can also access CME FedWatch Tool’s FOMC target rate and probability information.
The new tool has additional capabilities which allow users to:
Track and chart recent, historical and forecasted Treasury auction sizes by tenor and by gross coupon issuance.
View yield data for cash treasuries, US treasury futures and short-term interest rate futures.
View upcoming high impact US economic events.
Quickly access key industry resources from the US Treasury, Federal Reserve, Congressional Budget Office, International Monetary Fund and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
CME Group allows its clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios and analyze data – empowering market participants around the world to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer a wide range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.
The company also offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. It also operates on central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. CME Group has a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade and offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.