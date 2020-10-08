Menu

Marex Spectron appoints Phillip Price as head of ferrous metals trading

Executives October 8, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Global commodities specialist Marex Spectron announced the appointment of Phillip Price as head of ferrous metals trading. At his new position, Price will report to Simon van Den Born, President of the Group.

Price joined the firm in September 2020 and has been instrumental in the development of the global steel derivatives market over the past 12 years, while trading ferrous metals at Stemcor and Ferrometrics.  At Stemcor, he managed the steel derivative desk from 2015 to 2016 and is a well-known speaker in the metals space. Price also serves as vice Chairman of the LME Steel Committee.

At his new position, Price will lead the building Marex Spectron’s market making and trading infrastructure for Ferrous Metals derivatives. Working along with the Head of Steel and Ferrous Derivatives (Sam Mehew) and the Head of Ferrous Operations (Rhys Pittam), he will further expand the Marex Spectron Ferrous Metals client offering.

Simon van den Born commented:

Phillip brings a wealth of knowledge and exceptional experience in ferrous metals to the firm. He is well regarded in this space and is an ideal person to lead our ferrous team as we strengthen our ferrous metal capabilities.”

Phillip Price said:

Joining Marex Spectron’s metals team was a natural step for me.  This new role provides a great opportunity to expand Marex’s client offering and make a real contribution to a growing franchise.

