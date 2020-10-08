Marex Spectron appoints Phillip Price as head of ferrous metals trading

Global commodities specialist Marex Spectron announced the appointment of Phillip Price as head of ferrous metals trading. At his new position, Price will report to Simon van Den Born, President of the Group.

Price joined the firm in September 2020 and has been instrumental in the development of the global steel derivatives market over the past 12 years, while trading ferrous metals at Stemcor and Ferrometrics. At Stemcor, he managed the steel derivative desk from 2015 to 2016 and is a well-known speaker in the metals space. Price also serves as vice Chairman of the LME Steel Committee.

At his new position, Price will lead the building Marex Spectron’s market making and trading infrastructure for Ferrous Metals derivatives. Working along with the Head of Steel and Ferrous Derivatives (Sam Mehew) and the Head of Ferrous Operations (Rhys Pittam), he will further expand the Marex Spectron Ferrous Metals client offering.