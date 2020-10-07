Menu

ASX registered 61%MoM rise in total capital raised for September with $7.9 billion

Exchanges October 7, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Australian financial market exchanges ASX Group released its September 2020 volumes. The company reported total capital raised of $7.9 billion, an 61.2% MoM increase compared to August 2020 and up by 46% on the pcp.

Cash Markets

During September, the average daily number of trades was 10% lower than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $6.2 billion rose by 14% on the pcp. Market volatility was 1.1%, from 0.3% in the pcp. The expected future volatility was average of 20.8 (13.1 in the pcp).

Futures

The average daily futures volumes fell by 16% and average daily options volume was down 79% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was down 17% on the pcp.

OTC Markets

The notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared reached $802.9 billion, compared to $1,425.7 billion in the pcp.

ASX
Share via

Equity Options

Single stock options average daily contracts traded fell by 25% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 24% on the pcp.

Exchange-Traded Markets

Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end amounted to $13.2 billion, compared to $11.5 billion the previous year.

Settlement

The value of securities held in CHESS dropped 5% than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in September 2020 was 27% higher than the pcp. The value of securities held in Austraclear rose 23%.

Participants

There were no participant admissions or resignations in September.

Related News

arrow
X
Eurex plans to launch next generation of ESG derivatives…ExchangesRodolphe Bocquet, Global Head of Sustainable Investment at Qontigo said: The EURO STOXX 50 ESG Index and the DAX 50 ESG Index both represent highly l…

ASX registered 61%MoM rise in total capital raised for September with $7.9 billion

0
Send this to a friend