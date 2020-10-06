Edgewater Markets joins oneZero Ecosystem to provide liquidity and distribution services

Global technology provider Edgewater Markets announced it has joined oneZero EcoSystem, to provide oneZero clients with access to Edgewater Markets’ liquidity and distribution services.
Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets offers foreign exchange services to more than 300 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently.
Edgewater’s global footprint and strategic partnerships allow access to pools of deliverable and non-deliverable local liquidity. With the new integration in oneZero EcoSystem, oneZero clients can now benefit from access to these pools, as well as leverage Edgewater Markets’ distribution technology to optimize order routing and execution.
Brian Andreyko, Chief Product Officer at Edgewater Markets said:
Fresh from announcing volumes surge with significant year on year increase, we are excited to be working with oneZero to provide their clients with access to the optimized liquidity and distribution services that Edgewater Markets is known for. In addition to providing our clients with complete à la carte tech solutions, we ensure they access markets competitively. There has been significant demand from the oneZero client base, and through our partnership, we are now able to seamlessly service that demand.” oneZero Financial Systems develops multi-asset class trading technology, empowering financial institutions, and brokers to stay at the forefront in today's ever-changing global markets. Edgewater Markets adds great value to the oneZero network of top tier liquidity providers and delivers metals as well as foreign exchange services for developed, regional and difficult to access emerging market liquidity.
oneZero’s Co-Founder and CEO, Andrew Ralich, commented:
We are delighted that Edgewater Markets has joined our EcoSystem as a liquidity and distribution partner. Our clients will benefit significantly from Edgewater’s expertise in optimizing execution in hard to access markets.
Andreyko added:
Our ultra-low latency network can be accessed regionally, ensuring timely execution globally. We look forward to working with oneZero to provide these benefits to their global clients.
