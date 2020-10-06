Edgewater Markets joins oneZero Ecosystem to provide liquidity and distribution services

Global technology provider Edgewater Markets announced it has joined oneZero EcoSystem, to provide oneZero clients with access to Edgewater Markets’ liquidity and distribution services.

Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets offers foreign exchange services to more than 300 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently.

Edgewater’s global footprint and strategic partnerships allow access to pools of deliverable and non-deliverable local liquidity. With the new integration in oneZero EcoSystem, oneZero clients can now benefit from access to these pools, as well as leverage Edgewater Markets’ distribution technology to optimize order routing and execution.