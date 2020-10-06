Gold-i partners with Aqua Digital Rising to offer indices based on human beings

FinTech company Gold-i has just announced its partnership with new alternative asset investment platform Aqua Digital Rising to allow people to invest in indices based on human beings.

Gold-i will integrate Aqua Digital Rising into its Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform and allow brokers to diversify their portfolio with a new asset class – human beings, which can be traded as CFDs. Aqua Digital Rising will launch in January 2021, offering the opportunity to trade on the success of sports people and celebrities through to social media influencers and politicians.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented: