FCA bans crypto derivatives sale to retail consumers

The UK Financial Conduct Authority issued a ban of the sale of derivatives and exchange traded notes (ETNs) that reference certain types of cryptoassets to retail consumers.

The UK regulator stated:

The FCA considers these products to be ill-suited for retail consumers due to the harm they pose.

The FCA believes that these products cannot be reliably valued by retail consumers because of a number of reasons including the inherent nature of the underlying assets, which means they have no reliable basis for valuation, prevalence of market abuse and financial crime in the secondary market, extreme volatility in cryptoasset price movements, inadequate understanding of cryptoassets by retail consumers, as well as lack of legitimate investment need for retail consumers to invest in these products.

The Authority stated that retail consumers might suffer from sudden and unexpected losses if they invest in these products.