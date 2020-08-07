Forex Weekly Look Back: CCI Traders launches MT5 with ECN, ITI Capital upgrades its FX trading platform

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 3rd and 7th of August on LeapRate.

Australian financial market exchanges ASX Group released its July volumes. The company reported total capital raised of $4.4 billion, an 8% decrease on the previous corresponding period (pcp). In the Cash MarketÂ the average daily number of trades was 11% lower than the pcp. Futures ADV fell 11% and the OTC Market ADV by 56% on the pcp.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported July 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market from previous months back after having settled down in June.Â Cboe reported Options ADV down 15.9% MoM, Futures ADV were also down 21.9% MoM. US Equities ADV fell 20.3% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped 13.3% compared to June.Â Cboe also published its volumes for the second quarter of 2020 with $296.9 million net revenue with 5% increase.

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) announced a RUB 79.9 trillion in total trading volumes, up by 9.6% MoM (RUB 72.9 trillion in June 2020).Â Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to June when all sections were up. The Money Market led with 12.6% MoM, the FX Market followed with 10% MoM. The Derivatives Market was down by 3.3% MoM and Equity & Bonds Market fell 14.7% MoM.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for July.Â The company reached average daily volume (ADV) ofÂ 13.6 millionÂ contracts for July, 20.5% down compared toÂ June. The open interest at the end of July reachedÂ 101 million contracts, the same as the previous month.Â CME Groupâ€™s monthly metrics highlights from July include Equity index of 5.2 million contracts, down by 18.8% MoM and Interest Rate of 4 million contracts with a 31% decrease MoM. Options ADV reached 2 million contracts with 20% drop and Energy ADV was 1.7 million contracts, down by 15%.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse published its monthly volumes report for July 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared toÂ JuneÂ but still up on year-over-year basis. The company reported aÂ 26% MoM dropÂ in turnover withÂ â‚¬147.1 billion in JulyÂ (â‚¬198.8 billion for June 2020). The numbers are up by almost 18% in comparison to July 2019 when it was â‚¬124.8 billion.

LeapRate found out that the online trading company CCI Trading LLC launched an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) with MT5 trading platform.Â ECN is widely popular in the trading industry for many reasons, including transparency, flexibility, automatic matching and execution of orders, direct market liquidity with banks, and other big institutions.

FXSpotStream reported drops in its trading volumes for July compared to last month.Â LiquidityMatch LLCâ€™s wholly owned subsidiary registeredÂ ADV of $40.414Â billion withÂ 6.6% fallÂ followingÂ JuneÂ â€“ the companyâ€™s third highest month ever.Â On yearly basis, the ADV volumes marked aÂ 11.43% riseÂ compared to the same period in 2019.

Global financial service provider ITI Capital announced it plans to upgrade its FX trading platform. The new service is expected to launch by the end of August.Â ITI CapitalÂ acquired SVS Securities in June this year. SVS was placed under special administration last year. As part of the acquisition, ITI also gained a group of FX clients. The company has not started onboarding the FX clients yet but it expects to do it when the FX service has upgraded later this month.