ASX reports $4.4 billion total capital raised for July and 8% pcp decrease

Exchanges August 6, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Australian financial market exchanges ASX Group released its July volumes. The company reported total capital raised of $4.4 billion, an 8% decrease on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Cash Markets

During July, the average daily number of trades was 11% lower than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.4 billion rose by 21% on the pcp. Market volatility was up by 0.9%, while it was 0.4% in the pcp. The expected future volatility was average of 19.1 (11.2 in the pcp)

Futures

The average daily futures volumes fell by 22% and the average daily options volume dropped 75% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes decreased 22% on the pcp.

OTC Markets

The notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared reached $535.6 billion, a 56%% drop compared to $1,207.1 billion in the pcp.

Equity Options

Single stock options average daily contracts traded fell by 15% and index options average daily contracts by 32% on the pcp.

Exchange-Traded Markets

Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end amounted to $13.0 billion, a 13% growth YoY, compared to $11.5 billion the previous year.

Settlement

The value of securities held in CHESS dropped 7% than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in July 2020 rose 7% than the pcp. The value of securities held in Austraclear rose 18%.

Participants

Baker Young Stockbrokers Limited left as an ASX Market Participant.

