Trade360 launches new online trading platform

Global CFDs trading provider Trade360 announced its new online trading platform is now available for customers. The platform includes a host of new features and updated user interface.
Company Spokesman Jon Richard stated:
The latest developments in CFD trading, increased demands of more highly dedicated and market-savvy users have led to new requirements from what used to be scaled down browser-based platforms.
The new online trading platform features more then 100 technical indicators and charting instruments, as well as the ability to set a specific leverage for each position without the need to contact one’s account executive. Profit/Loss simulator which immediately assesses target levels based on spread has also been added to the platform.
The Individual Deal Protection is one of the most important new features. It gives users the ability to purchase insurance when opening a position.
The product has been I development for 18 months and has been available in its Phase-1 Beta version for the past 3 months.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Brand Ambassador Steve Smith commented:
It's amazing how so much has been squeezed into the home screen without making it seem cluttered. At a single click, you can access a proper chart with all the tools, update your account, open a position with all the stops and limits, and it's all totally intuitive. It makes me proud to be a part of it all.
Jon Richards said:
A company like ours cannot afford to be still for a minute. The competition in financial services is growing fiercer by the minute, and what distinguishes Trade360 is our technological edge. Our CrowdTrading technology will also be an integral part of the new platform, of course. By now, our traders have come to depend upon it nearly as much as they do on the swift technical analysis the platform affords. I believe we're still the only company around offering a true sentiment indicator that provides immediate and updated user-action data from throughout the entire trading community.
The new Trade360 online platform is available on the company’s revamped website and in a fully-functional mobile version for tablets and phones through both Google's Play Store and Apple's Appstore.