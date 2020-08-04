Trade360 launches new online trading platform

Global CFDs trading provider Trade360 announced its new online trading platform is now available for customers. The platform includes a host of new features and updated user interface.

Company Spokesman Jon Richard stated:

The latest developments in CFD trading, increased demands of more highly dedicated and market-savvy users have led to new requirements from what used to be scaled down browser-based platforms.

The new online trading platform features more then 100 technical indicators and charting instruments, as well as the ability to set a specific leverage for each position without the need to contact one’s account executive. Profit/Loss simulator which immediately assesses target levels based on spread has also been added to the platform.

The Individual Deal Protection is one of the most important new features. It gives users the ability to purchase insurance when opening a position.

The product has been I development for 18 months and has been available in its Phase-1 Beta version for the past 3 months.