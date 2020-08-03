Cboe reports $296.9 million net revenue with 5% increase

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets released its results for the second quarter of 2020.

The company reports that diluted EPS for the second quarter were $1.03, up 32% from the second quarter the previous year. Cboe also reports adjusted diluted EPS for Q2 of $1.31 with 16% increase for the same period the previous year. Net revenue reached $296.9 million, up by 5%. For Q1 this year, the company reported $358.3 million and 17% drop. The company also set new quarterly heights with US Equities and multi-listed options volume.

EBITDA Margin for Q2 was 70%, up by 560 bps compared to the same period the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin reached 71.1%, up by 270 bps. Cboe returned $139 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.